CenterBook Partners LP Raises Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 458.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,257 shares during the period. Progyny makes up 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 18.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.86 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

