Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $264.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.17 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.