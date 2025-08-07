ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $12.86 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Shares of VRTX opened at $385.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average is $466.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $372.35 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

