Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $169.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

