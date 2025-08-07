Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $288.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.37 and a 200 day moving average of $263.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

