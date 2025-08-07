Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.50 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.