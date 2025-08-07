Hemington Wealth Management Buys 155 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

