Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Boosted by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 237.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 70,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

