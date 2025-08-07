ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $11.26 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $276.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

