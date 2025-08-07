Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after buying an additional 803,373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $197.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

