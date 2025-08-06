ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE:RTO opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.07.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Rentokil Initial Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
