Intrust Bank NA Has $1.53 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 592.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,715,000 after purchasing an additional 916,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,286.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,551,000 after purchasing an additional 771,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,838,000 after purchasing an additional 742,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $38,626,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $34,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.