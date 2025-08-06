Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $346.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $299,067.92. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

