Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 428 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1%

Unilever stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.