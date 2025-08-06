MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Halliburton by 830.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

