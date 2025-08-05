Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $46,000 Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $381,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 2,813.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

