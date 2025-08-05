Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,602,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,290,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.