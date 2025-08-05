Sfmg LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 246.2% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 92,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

