Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

JEPQ stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

