Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after purchasing an additional 602,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,874,900,000 after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,501,823.22. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $11,330,746. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $252.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

