Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

