Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semrush and ZoomInfo Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Semrush alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $396.02 million 3.45 $950,000.00 $0.05 184.42 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.88 $107.30 million $0.12 85.08

Profitability

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semrush, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Semrush and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Semrush has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semrush and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 1 6 1 3.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 4 12 3 0 1.95

Semrush presently has a consensus price target of $16.4286, indicating a potential upside of 78.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.6250, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Summary

Semrush beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.