Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $89.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.7692.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

DOCU stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

