Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

