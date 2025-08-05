Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wendy’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.75) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.