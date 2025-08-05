Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $423.90 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.77 and a 200-day moving average of $460.03. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

