Contrasting Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp -8.38% 6.36% 0.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay National and Amerant Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $330.31 million 2.40 -$15.75 million ($0.20) -94.60

Bay National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerant Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bay National and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Bay National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Bay National on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; owner-occupied; single-family residential; commercial; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

