Reviewing Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Goldman Sachs Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 31.71% 21.38% 14.72% The Goldman Sachs Group 12.37% 13.84% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and The Goldman Sachs Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $151.10 million 2.54 $43.18 million $17.58 8.00 The Goldman Sachs Group $126.85 billion 1.76 $14.28 billion $45.38 15.99

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Goldman Sachs Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and The Goldman Sachs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 The Goldman Sachs Group 1 11 5 0 2.24

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus target price of $660.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.07%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements. This segment also offers client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products, as well as underwriting services. The Asset & Wealth Management segment manages assets across various classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, wealth advisory services, personalized financial planning, and private banking services, as well as invests in corporate equity, credit, real estate, and infrastructure assets. The Platform Solutions segment offers credit cards and point-of-sale financing for purchase of goods or services. This segment also provides cash management services, such as deposit-taking and payment solutions for corporate and institutional clients. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

