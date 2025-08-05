Comparing Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grand Canyon Education

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $203.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $1.03 billion 4.68 $226.23 million $7.97 21.39 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and YogaWorks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 21.94% 30.94% 23.67% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. The company also offers marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research services; and back-office services consisting of finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. In addition, it provides education services to 25 university partners. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About YogaWorks

(Get Free Report)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

