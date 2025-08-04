Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $82,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 361,543 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $178.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

