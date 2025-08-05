Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,476 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $115,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,870. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,920. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,069. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

