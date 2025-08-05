Smithfield Trust Co Sells 466 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 442.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 1,112,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 522,568 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $15,446,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 1.3%

STAG opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 117.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

