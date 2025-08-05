Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kyndryl by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

