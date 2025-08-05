Smithfield Trust Co Sells 405 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $6,434,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 140.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

