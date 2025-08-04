Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 424 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,032,000 after buying an additional 144,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,634,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,619,000 after buying an additional 1,114,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.