Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,625,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,514,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 177,906 shares during the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

