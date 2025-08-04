Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.