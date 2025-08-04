Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

