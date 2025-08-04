Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
