Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.