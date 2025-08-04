Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after buying an additional 904,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,808,000 after acquiring an additional 468,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,861,000 after purchasing an additional 432,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after purchasing an additional 380,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

