Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $255.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.