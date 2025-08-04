Financial Analysis: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and Horizon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 6 5 0 2.45 Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $182.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.99 billion 8.75 $2.37 billion $6.28 25.58 Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Simon Property Group and Horizon Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 35.98% 67.32% 6.56% Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Horizon Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc., the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries. We own, develop and manage premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties. At June 30, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 230 properties comprising 183 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. We also owned an 84% interest in The Taubman Realty Group, or TRG, which owns 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, we had a 22.4% ownership interest in Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 14 European countries.

About Horizon Group

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

