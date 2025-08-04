CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Allianz SE

Allianz SE reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,514,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,898 shares of company stock worth $1,122,558. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $153.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.17 and a 12-month high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

