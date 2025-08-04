Avalon Trust Co Acquires 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 291,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.64 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.