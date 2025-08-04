Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Allianz SE

Allianz SE trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $51,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $176.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

