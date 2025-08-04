Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $3,169,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

