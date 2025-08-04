Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 11,750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.