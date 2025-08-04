Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

