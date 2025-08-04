IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 244,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,610,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,160,000 after buying an additional 191,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NU by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after buying an additional 1,561,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in NU by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 82,332 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $26,894,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

