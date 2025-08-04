Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

